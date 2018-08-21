DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Denver has an estimated 118,500 women-owned businesses creating about $18.1 billion in annual revenue, but that number isn't growing fast enough to put the city in the top metro areas, according to a new analysis of census data from American Express (NYSE: AXP).

The number of women-owned businesses nationally increased by a multiple of 31 between 1972 and 2018, according to the 2018 State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, which covers the time since 1972 because that was the first time the U.S. Census Bureau provided data on minority- and women-owned businesses. In 1972, there were 402,000 women-owned business in the U.S. Today there are 12.3 million. Employment grew even more, from 230,000 to 9.2 million.

Revenue, nationally, grew from $8.1 billion to $1.8 trillion, a jump the report calls "breathtaking," at a multiple of 217.

The entire state of Colorado has about 224,200 women-owned businesses, defined as being at least 51 percent owned, operated and controlled by one or more females, according to the report. The total revenue generated by those companies is approximately $31.6 billion. Metro Denver has an estimated domestic gross product of about $198 billion.

