Denver's the nation's No. 6 'boomtown," ranking ahead of such "booming" cities such as Dallas and Seattle.

To come up with its list of 100 cities, credit-card website MagnifyMoney said it used "data from the U.S. Census American Community Survey and County Business Patterns in the following categories: Population and housing (total population and total housing units); workforce and earnings (total civilian labor force, unemployment rate, and median earnings for workers [dollars]); and business growth (number of establishments, paid employees per pay period, and total receipts for non-employers).

Austin, Texas ranked No. 1 on the "boomtown" list, followed by Provo, Utah, Raleigh, North Carolina, Charleston, South Carolina and Nashville, Tennessee.

According to MagnifyMoney, over the past five years, "Denver really shines in workforce and earnings with a fourth-place score of 58.3. This was thanks to an unemployment rate that plummeted 29 percent (the sixth biggest drop on our list) and a labor force that grew by over 9 percent (the seventh highest). Increases to median earnings were good at 6.5 percent, the 25th highest on our list."

