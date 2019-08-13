DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) officials are ending their agreement with Great Hall Partners LLC, the contractor responsible for construction work on the Great Hall Project, but still pledged to stick to the original budget.

“This was not a decision arrived at lightly,” said Kim Day, CEO of DIA. “A lot of factors contributed to the airport and the city’s decision.”

Day said they’re committed to sticking to the original cost of $770 million, but said they might have to change the scope of the project to meet that goal.

"We are not going to compromise on safety; we are not going to compromise on equality; we are not going to compromise on airline operations or passenger experience," Day said. "If there are things we can delay for later or we could remove completely, that’s on the table. It’s the responsible thing to do."

Day also said they expect to complete the project by 2025, which was the latest estimate from Great Hall LLC and is four years behind the original projection of 2021.

She said they were first notified in November 2018 that there could be issues with the original concrete at the airport. However, she said in February outside safety experts determined the concrete was safe for construction and the project could go on as planned.

“Since that time we have encountered mounting challenges from the project team, including safety concerns and costly delays,” Day said. “We also had to make a number of design decisions to accommodate various airport stakeholders to meet safety and operational needs.”

Day said Tuesday that Great Hall LLC had failed to secure the permits necessary to keep the project on time. She said the two sides entered into mediation in June, but remained very far apart in terms of cost schedule and safety.

"There is no question looking back we could have done things different," Day said. "We are not perfect. I think we in good faith thought we picked a partner that we thought was the right for us. Things changed on the partner side."

RELATED: Laundry list of concerns preceded DIA's threat to end contract with developer

Termination of the contract with Great Hall LLC is effective Nov. 12, 2019, which is 90 days from the date of notice. As a result of the termination, the airport must pay a termination fee. That total has not yet been finalized, but Day said it would be made public.

Over the next three months, Day said they would be working to procure a new contractor to complete the work. They hope to have the contractor in place by early 2020.

The new contractor will be tasked with construction only and not operations, maintenance or the commercial program, as was the case with Great Hall LLC.

RELATED: DIA: Concrete can't be blamed for construction delays at airport

The original project was a public-private partnership with Great Hall Partners, comprised of Ferrovial Airports, JLC Infrastructure and Saunders Concessions. The 34-year agreement called for Great Hall Partners to design and construct all improvements followed by 30 years of operations and maintenance within specific commercial areas of the terminal.

RELATED: Audit cites various hazards at DIA

Great Hall Partners would have received 20% revenues. Now that the contract has been terminated, moving forward the airport will operate any commercial development and keep 100 percent of revenues.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Investigations from 9Wants to Know