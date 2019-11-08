LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Dino's Italian Food in Lakewood is closing a 58-year chapter.

The red sauce restaurant opened in October of 1961. The last meal will be served on and September 30, 2019.

Judy Duren, Dino's daughter and now owner of Dino's Italian Food, said the building and the equipment are just too old.

A hail storm in May 2017 damaged the roof and Duren said the restaurant hasn't been able to bounce back.

"We need a new building and it wouldn’t be Dino’s," she said. “I’m at the stage in my life I would like to not have the pressure.”

The restaurant's legacy, according to Duren, will be what her father gave back to the community and the traditions made in the restaurant.

Dino's Italian Food currently has 45 employees, 12 of whom have been working there for more than 15 years.

Duren mentioned that there will be an auction for the things in the restaurant but is not sure when or who will be the auctioneer.

