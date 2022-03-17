Oregon-based coffee chain brewing up three more Denver-area locations

The Oregon chain entered the Denver market about five years ago.

DENVER — Dutch Bros Coffee, an Oregon-based coffee chain that went public in 2021, is adding three new caffeine outposts in the Denver metro area.

After opening two new locations at the end of the year at 7541 W. Bowles Ave. and 7960 S. Broadway in Littleton, a Dutch Bros spokesperson confirmed the chain is growing again in Wheat Ridge, Arvada and Denver’s Valverde neighborhood.

Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) has leased 66,647 square feet of space at 3478 Clear Creek Dr. in Wheat Ridge to build a drive-thru near the new Clear Creek Crossing development.

Dutch Bros is also under construction at 5385 W. 80th Ave. in Arvada, at the northwest corner of Sheridan Boulevard and 80th Avenue. That site will open this summer, according to a Dutch Bros spokesperson.

The third location Dutch Bros is taking over is a shuttered Wendy’s in the Valverde neighborhood at 2225-2235 W. Alameda Ave. Dutch Bros will start construction on the site this year and open in 2023.

