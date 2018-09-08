A proposed increase in corporate and individual income tax that would create a $1.6 billion annual boost in education funding will be on the November ballot, Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams announced Thursday.

Amendment 73, as the proposal is now known, is the first of seven ballot initiatives submitted by state residents to be cleared as having enough signatures to go before voters in the Nov. 6 election. Of the 179,390 signatures submitted by organizers, 130,022 were determined to be valid — far more than the 98,492 needed to go up for a statewide vote.

The constitutional amendment, which must receive 55 percent approval under a 2016-passed law that will be in play for the first time this election, would raise the corporate income tax 1.37 percent to make it an even 6 percent, and it would raise individual income taxes for people making more than $150,000 per year. It also would reduce both residential and nonresidential property-tax assessment rates to partially offset the tax hikes.

“This initiative helps every community throughout Colorado, no matter the size — no one is left behind,” said Martha Olson, one of the proponents of Amendment 73, in a statement.

Read more about this at the Denver Business Journal.

© Exclusive to KUSA