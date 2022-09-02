Einstein Bros. opens new northern Colorado location

Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels has expanded back into northern Colorado.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Einstein is back in Fort Collins.

Lakewood-based Einstein Bros. Bagels opened a location in Fort Collins on Friday. It's the first in the city in 22 years.

Einstein held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new eatery at 250 E. Harmony Road, Suite F2.

Einstein said customers can receive a free bagel and shmear on their next visit when they sign up for its rewards program online or on its app.

“We are thrilled to bring the delectable flavors of our renowned breakfast varieties back to the people of Fort Collins,” said Will MacIntosh, director of training and execution at Einstein Bros. Bagels.

“Growing our presence and offering our fresh-baked food on the go in this market is an exciting milestone in our impressive roster of stores in Colorado," he said.

