Medical device manufacturer expanding in Colorado

The new lease marks an expansion beyond the company’s existing sites in Genesee and Denver.

A Colorado manufacturer is more than doubling the space it leases to make complex medical devices, adding a new Arvada site to its other metro area design and production locations.

ERI Group leased 34,000 square feet of Arvada manufacturing space for an expansion beyond the company’s existing sites in Genesee and Denver.

“We’re taking ERI to the next level. We’re growing up as a business,” said Tasha Bond, the company’s president and top executive.

ERI Group makes complicated electrical and mechanical devices for client companies whose names and brands go on the products.

The company’s lease at the Mountain Gateway industrial properties culminates months of looking for a place where ERI could add more production space for making complex devices — things like dialysis machines, advanced ultrasound machines, blood circulation devices — that it produces for clients in the medical device industry, she said.

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.





