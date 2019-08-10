DENVER — Looking to uncover all that City Park West has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a breakfast joint to a wellness center.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in City Park West, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Olive & Finch

Topping the list is breakfast and brunch spot Olive & Finch, which offers sandwiches and more. Located at 1552 E. 17th Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 704 reviews on Yelp.

Visitors can expect and check out the wide array of items all made in-house (including the smoked meats). For those staying on the healthy side, check out the fresh juices.

2. Chada Thai

Next up is Thai spot Chada Thai, situated at 2005 E. 17th Ave. With four stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant specializes in traditional southern Thai cuisine, which is known for its spiciness. The menu features a variety of red and green curries, stir-fries and signature dishes like its crispy garlic chicken, served with a special sauce, lime leaves and basil.

3. Onefold

Cafe and breakfast and brunch spot Onefold is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 1420 E. 18th Ave., 4.5 stars out of 629 reviews.

Stop by in the morning and score bacon fried rice with garlic, green onions and chili oil or the breakfast burrito loaded with eggs, green chili, duck fat fried potatoes and your choice of meat. Lunchtime sees menu options like barbacoa tacos, chicken adobo and chicken enchiladas.

4. Sesen Skin Body Wellness

Check out Sesen Skin Body Wellness, which has earned five stars out of 147 reviews on Yelp. You can find the skincare, eyelash service and waxing spot at 1735 E. 17th Ave., Suite 1.

According to the business's website, 'Sesen Skin Body Wellness is an urban wellness sanctuary, offering luxurious treatments to help you achieve glowing, radiant skin from the inside out. Integrating the best in medical skincare science with natural solutions and a holistic approach to health and wellness, [Sesen] addresses your specific needs and lifestyle using customized treatments, high-quality products, illuminating the path to your best skin ever.'

Specific services include chemical peels, skincare rituals (hourlong, sometimes 90-minute sessions focusing on acne, dermaplanning or microdermabrasion), microneedling and more.

