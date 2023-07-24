Five Finger Death Punch singer opens Cheyenne businesses

The Denver native and lead vocalist of 5FDP has opened two businesses in Wyoming.

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Five Finger Death Punch lead vocalist Ivan Moody has opened two businesses in Cheyenne after recently relocating to the city.

The singer has opened a convenience store and gas station on the west side of the Wyoming capitol city and an outpatient facility in downtown.

Moody's Rock Stop, a rock-n-roll-based convenience store and gas station, is now open at 901 W. Pershing Blvd. near Frontier Park where Moody's band will be performing during the annual Cheyenne Frontier Days Western celebration.

Moody said his other business, Ciara Coral at 433 E. 19th St. #2, is an outpatient facility that focuses on treating addiction and mental health disorders.

Moody held a block party event on July 15 in Cheyenne to celebrate the grand opening of his businesses.

Moody, who grew up in the Denver metro area, said he now lives in Cheyenne.

“I would like to use this opportunity/grand opening to introduce myself to my newfound family – the city of Cheyenne," Moody said. "Both of these new ventures mean so much to me and I can’t wait to celebrate with everyone!"

Five Finger Death Punch will perform at Cheyenne Frontier Days on Wednesday, July 26, with Papa Roach and Paws. Tickets are available at AXS.com.

Five Finger Death Punch have amassed 28 top-10 singles and 14 No. 1 singles.

Ivan Moody to celebrate the Grand Opening of Moody's Rock Stop and Ciara Coral.https://t.co/Dh5OIlqFeS pic.twitter.com/ZcSs7KZ5fW — Five Finger Death Punch (@FFDP) June 27, 2023

