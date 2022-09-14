Chipotle's new menu item got its start in Colorado

Denver was one of three test markets for Chipotle's newest creation.

DENVER — Chipotle customers across the country owe a debt of gratitude to Colorado for a new menu item.

Garlic Guajillo Steak, Chipotle's latest creation, is available starting Wednesday at restaurants across the U.S. and Canada for a limited time.

The steak was previously tested at 102 restaurants in Denver, Indianapolis and Orange County, California earlier this summer.

"Garlic Guajillo Steak features the exciting and dynamic combination of garlic and guajillo peppers, brought to life with real ingredients and classic cooking techniques," Chipotle said.

"Tender cuts of responsibly raised steak are seasoned with garlic and guajillo peppers, grilled fresh on the plancha in small batches and hand cut into succulent bites. It's a whole new dimension of steak, finished with fresh lime and hand-chopped cilantro."

"Garlic Guajillo Steak is full of flavor with a perfect little kick that complements our 53 real ingredients," said Chris Brandt, Chipotle's Chief Marketing Officer. "Menu innovation is an ongoing priority at Chipotle, and we are always looking for new flavors to give our fans new ways to Chipotle."

Chipotle previously launched Hand-Crafted Quesadilla, Cilantro-Lime Cauliflower Rice, Carne Asada, Supergreens Salad Mix, Queso Blanco and Chorizo from 2019 to 2021 with a similar testing process.

Chipotle has over 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany.

