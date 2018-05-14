As we head into the summer, gas prices are going up.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of gasoline is $2.81, an increase of 45 cents from a year ago. With the unofficial kick-off to summer just weeks away, that upward trend is expected to continue.

As of Sunday afternoon, the Colorado average was $2.72 a gallon, which is the cheapest in the Rockies region. The statewide average was $2.66 a week ago and $2.51 a gallon just one month ago. For Denver specifically, the current average is $2.67, up from $2.65 a day ago. A week ago, that sat at $2.61. A month ago it was $2.33 and one year ago it was $2.29.

The highest price on record for our state was $4.093, on July 17, 2008, according to AAA.

A spokesperson for AAA Colorado said as of Sunday, the Stinker Sinclair location at 7268 S. Tuscon Way in Englewood, had the cheapest gas in the area at $2.49 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in Denver proper was at the Sinclair station at 5100 W. Dartmouth Avenue where it was $2.53 a gallon.

AAA Colorado expects prices to peak around $3 a gallon, but if there is an especially active hurricane season they could go higher.

