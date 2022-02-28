Glenwood Hot Springs closes hot pool for renovations

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort said its therapy pool has not had any significant work since the 1960s.

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado hot springs pool that has been delighting visitors since the 1960s is closing for some TLC.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort closed its hot Therapy Pool this month for renovations and repairs.

The closure of the Therapy Pool is only temporary and renovations are scheduled to be completed in May.

The resort's main swimming pool is unaffected by the renovations and will remain open during business hours during construction.

While the Therapy Pool is being renovated, the resort's Hanging Lake Pool has been temporarily turned into its replacement with geothermally heated water. The Hanging Lake Pool is located on the west side of the property next to the Sopris Splash Zone and Shoshone Chutes river ride.

Glenwood Hot Springs Resort said the renovations will allow the Therapy Pool to get new therapy jet chairs, power shower clusters for upper body massages and more. The pool has not had any significant work since the 1960s.

Visitors to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort know the Therapy Pool for its scalding 104-degree goodness, in which soaking is recommended for only 10-minute intervals. The main hot springs pool is kept at a relatively cool 90 degrees.

