This Denver suburb to become the first Colorado city with Google Fiber

The city's agreement with Google Fiber stemmed from a 2019 city ballot question.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver suburb of Lakewood will become the first city in Colorado to receive Google Fiber's optic-based, fiber-to-the-home internet service, the company announced Thursday.

Google Fiber plans to begin construction in Lakewood in 2023, and it's expected to take several years before the work is totally complete. Service will become available as the company completes segments of the network.

"Google Fiber is fast, but network construction is … well, we’ll go as fast as we can, while prioritizing safety and minimizing disruption to traffic and to neighborhoods," Sasha Petrovic, Google Fiber's southwest region general manager, said in the announcement.

City officials celebrated the announcement Thursday. The expansion will make Lakewood one of only 16 cities across the country that have the fiber-to-the-home service. The service is already available in a dozen cities, and along with Lakewood, Google Fiber is planning expansions to Des Moines, Iowa; Mesa, Arizona; and Omaha, Nebraska.

