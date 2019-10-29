We recently reported the highest-paying jobs in the Denver metro, followed by the jobs that pay between $100,000 and $150,000, based on data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

A large number of jobs across multiple industry sectors get close to that magic six-figure point.

For example, there are 77,050 people employed in "computer and mathematical occupations" in the Denver metro with salaries just under $100,000. There are 36,630 "architecture and engineering occupations" with salaries just over $90,000 and 79,170 "health-care practitioners and technical occupations" with salaries in the mid-$80,000s.

>For our final installment on the top-earning occupations, click on the gallery above to view the 40 Denver jobs that pay salaries between $85,000 and $100,000.

The rankings are based on the Bureau of Labor Statistics' annual mean wage data for each profession in the 10-county Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan statistical area as of May 2018, the most recent data available.

