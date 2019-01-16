Airbnb, the online short-term real estate rental company, has revealed the most popular and profitable Colorado counties that hosted approximately 1.8 million guest arrivals on its platform in 2018.

According to the San Francisco-based company, there are approximately 19,000 hosts in Colorado who share their homes on Airbnb. In 2018 alone, these hosts brought in a collective $309 million in supplemental income through their listings.

Denver was the most popular destination, hosting just shy of a half-million guest arrivals for a total of $74.6 million in income, followed by popular ski and outdoor destination Summit County with more than 275,000 arrivals. In 2017, the company reported 325,000 guest arrivals in Denver, with hosts earning $51 million.

Colorado also saw the launch of two new Airbnb features in 2018: Airbnb Plus, which highlights one-of-a-kind, design-focused homes that have been inspected in person, and Airbnb Experiences, which offers "handcrafted" activities led by local experts. Airbnb Plus is available in Denver and Experiences are available in a number of Colorado towns and are expected to expand in 2019.

