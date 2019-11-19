COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — HomeAdvisor is closing its Colorado Springs office in an effort to optimizing efficiencies, eliminating the positions for 223 employees.

The office — which specializes in sales, customer care and operations — will be closed at the end of the year to consolidate the Denver-based company’s footprint to its Golden and RiNo offices.

The impacted employees were notified in early November and were offered severance packages and job placement support. They have also been invited to reapply to open positions in other offices where, should they be re-hired, they will retain their tenure.

“To accelerate our growth and to best position our company for the future, we’ve made the decision to consolidate our Colorado sales and customer care footprint which means we’ll be closing our Colorado Springs location by the end of the year. These decisions are never easy – we thank our Colorado Springs’ colleagues for their valued contributions and as we continue to grow HomeAdvisor’s operations, encourage them to apply for open positions at our other Colorado locations,” Mallory Micetich, a HomeAdvisor spokesperson, said in an emailed statement. “HomeAdvisor was born and raised in Colorado, headquartered in this state since the company’s inception in 1998. This proactive move puts HomeAdvisor in a position to grow faster and ultimately attract more talent to the state we call home.”

