Colorado startup lands contract to help people find jobs after prison

DENVER — The Denver startup Honest Jobs landed a contract to help formerly incarcerated Coloradans find employment.

Honest Jobs, an early-stage startup that relocated in 2021 from Columbus, Ohio, to Denver, will work to implement Attorney General Phil Weiser's Fair Chance Hiring Initiative, a $1.1 million program to bolster job options for people leaving Colorado's prison system. According to Weiser's office, 8,500 people leave Colorado prisons each year, and many of them struggle to find employment.

“The partnership with Honest Jobs is an important step in building a fair-chance hiring ecosystem in Colorado,” Weiser said in a statement. “Helping employers connect to a talent pipeline of justice-involved individuals creates safer communities and a more vibrant economy that benefits us all.”

Honest Jobs operates a digital hiring platform specifically for formerly incarcerated people. So far, it's used by 1,300 companies, including 150 Colorado-based businesses and well-known brands, such as Wayfair, GAP, The Coca-Cola Company, PepsiCo, Koch Industries and Amazon.

