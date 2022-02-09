Summit County hotel transformed into affordable housing

Summit County and the town of Breckenridge are buying the historic LOGE Hotel and turning it into affordable housing for people working in that resort community.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — At the LOGE Hotel near Breckenridge Summit County Commissioner Elizabeth Lawrence is touring a building that’s always been a spot for tourists that will soon be home workers in the resort community.

"In order to provide the best guest experience we have to have the workforce here. That is imperative,” she said.

The building cost $6 million and the 38 hotel rooms will become apartments in time for the upcoming ski season. They'll be used for workers in Summit County and Breckenridge.

It’s not the largest workforce housing project, but it’s creative and a key part of helping with the housing crisis in an expensive resort community where single rooms can cost several thousand dollars a month to rent.

“We know we can’t build our way out of the crisis so it will be tactics like this that are going to allow us to provide more workforce housing,” Lawrence said.

These units need a little updating before they will be ready to be used as apartments. Things should be complete in time for ski season and that time seasonal and full-time employees will able to live there.

