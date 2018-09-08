Last week, shares in Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. were trading at more than $3.

Today, they're trading around 37 cents.

It hasn't been a pretty freefall for the Douglas County biotech's shares (NYSE: AMPE).

The freefall started yesterday, when Ampio announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wanted more testing on Ampio's knee osteoarthritis drug Ampion. A current trial that would support the safety and efficacy of Ampion "does not appear to provide sufficient evidence of effectiveness," the FDA wrote Ampio.

That triggered a nearly 79 percent one-day drop in Ampion's share price, which fell from $2.86 on Tuesday to close at 61 cents on Wednesday.

Read more about this at the Denver Business Journal.

