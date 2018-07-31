DENVER — A dry cleaning business with three locations in Denver unexpectedly shut down this week, leaving customers wondering how they'll get their clothes back.

Esquire FabriCare had stores in Lowry, Stapleton and Riverfront Park.

At the Lowry Town Center location, a handwritten note on the door says: "If you have clothes, sorry we are closed."

Calls to the business are answered with a recording that says after 40 years of service, Esquire has closed.

The recording includes no information about how customers can get their clothes back.

Denver attorney Jeffrey Kass contacted 9NEWS after he tried to pick up his clothes Tuesday morning.

“Unfortunately, they were expensive clothing and that makes it that much harder,” Kass said. “At the end of the day, it’s just stuff… …[but] they should do the right thing and return the clothing.”

Kass said he also considered reporting the situation to police.

"I'm sure there are people who are in far worse circumstances who need their clothes more than I do,” Kass said. “There's people who are probably hard-working, middle-class people who can't afford to lose all their dress shirts."

9NEWS has repeatedly requested an explanation from Esquire, with no response.

© 2018 KUSA-TV