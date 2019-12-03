DENVER — King Soopers and City Market workers could vote to authorize a strike later this week, according to a release from the union that represents about 12,000 workers across the state.

“The latest proposal from King Soopers and City Market is not good for workers and it is not good for customers and their families,” said Kim Cordova, president of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7.

Ultimately it will be up to union members to decide whether to accept the offer. They'll vote in six meetings on Thursday and Friday.

According to the union, the proposals from the company would result in no pay raises over the next three years for around half of their employees. It would also increase costs for health care.

In a statement, King Soopers said their offer makes significant investments in associates. They include, increase wages, incremental investments to the employee pension plan, and continued investment to best in class healthcare at no additional cost

More than 12,000 workers represented by UFCW Local 7 work at 109 King Soopers and City Market stores in Colorado. Their current contract ended Jan. 12, and contracts talks have been ongoing since mid-December.

