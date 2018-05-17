Kroger Co. and online supermarket Ocado have an exclusive partnership agreement in the U.S. that will automate Kroger warehouses with the help of Ocado’s technology.

The partnership will bring the technology of U.K.-based Ocado’s Smart Platform, which includes online ordering, automated fulfillment and home delivery capabilities, to the U.S. for the first time. As part of the agreement, Kroger (NYSE: KR) will increase its existing investment in Ocado by 5 percent in a subscription rights agreement. This will bring Kroger’s total investment to more than 6 percent.

Ocado will partner exclusively with Kroger in the U.S., enhancing the Cincinnati-based grocer’s digital and robotics capabilities and help expand its seamless coverage area. Ocado has no chain of stores and does all home deliveries from its warehouses.

“We see Ocado as an innovative, exciting and transformative partnership in pursuit of our Restock Kroger vision, to serve America through food inspiration and uplift,” Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO, said in a news release. “We are actively creating a seamless digital experience for our customers. Our partnership with Ocado will speed up our efforts to redefine the food and grocery customer experience — creating value for customers and shareholders alike.”

Read more in the Denver Business Journal : https://bit.ly/2L9iP0D

© 2018 KUSA