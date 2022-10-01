King Soopers labor union to hold news conference on planned strike

The union said it will respond to King Soopers' request to meet and bargain on a new labor agreement.

DENVER — The labor union that represents King Soopers employees will hold a news conference Monday to respond to the company's request for a return to bargaining ahead of a planned strike.

United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7, which represents King Soopers employees in Colorado, will hold the news conference at 3 p.m. at its union hall in Wheat Ridge.

UFCW Local 7 announced Thursday that they plan on striking against the grocery store after claims of unfair labor practices. The union said the strike will start at 5 a.m. Wednesday and that they plan to strike for three weeks.

On Friday, King Soopers said it had reviewed the union proposal and was interested in attempting to resolve their differences and achieve a new labor agreement, the company said in a letter to UFCW Local 7 president.

In the letter, the company said, "In order to pursue an agreement and work toward labor peace, we request to meet and bargain with you immediately regarding the Union's Comprehensive Proposal. We are fully available to meet."

On Monday, Kim Cordova, UFCW Local 7 president, said in a statement: "Our plea remains the same: Stop these unfair labor practices, and respect us, protect us and pay us what we deserve. UFCW Local 7 members will remain on strike until the company agrees to cease its unfair labor practices and comes to the negotiating table in good faith."

King Soopers released the details of its latest offer Thursday, which includes wage investments and signing bonuses of more than $148 million over the next three years:

Wage increases of up to $4.50 an hour in the first year with additional increases over the life of the contract.

Starting pay increased to $16 an hour.

Ratification bonuses for active associates: $4,000 for 10+ years of service, $2,000 for less than 10 years.

The offer also includes an additional company investment into health care benefits that would result in "zero impact" to current premiums based on current projections, King Soopers said.

