King Soopers requests temporary restraining order on striking employees

Negotiations were planned between the company and union Tuesday as the strike continued for a seventh day.

DENVER — King Soopers requested a temporary restraining order Tuesday against the labor union that represents its striking employees, saying that picketers were harassing customers and preventing them from entering stores and parking lots.

The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 7 rejected what it said were "unfounded allegations" in the filing.

Employees represented by UFCW Local 7 started striking Wednesday outside King Soopers stores in the Denver, Broomfield, Parker and Boulder areas, a day after rejecting the company's "last, best" offer for a new contract.

The request for a temporary retraining order, filed in Denver District Court, asks, among other things, that striking employees not impede or harass King Soopers customers or workers and that they not be allowed to congregate outside stores in groups larger than five.

In the paperwork, King Soopers lists what it says were multiple instances of union members blocking people from entering stores and parking lots and intimidating or harassing people. The paperwork also lists incidents of violence being threatened against the picketers.

“UFCW Local 7 strongly disagrees with the unfounded allegations by King Soopers," said Kim Cardova, president of UFCW Local 7, in a statement. "There are over 8,000 workers, as well as members of the public on our picket lines, and we continue to call on everyone involved not to allow these baseless allegations and bullying tactics to distract us from what is important."

The request for the restraining order asks for a court hearing on the motion. It was unclear Tuesday afternoon what the status was of that request.

9NEWS has reached out to King Soopers for a statement.

UFCW said that contract negotiations were planned to resume at 10 a.m. Tuesday – the fifth consecutive day of talks.

The union said there has been "little to no progress" in the negotiations, while King Soopers said it was disappointed "the process is moving slowly but pleased that progress is being made."

The negotiations are closed to the media.

Among the incidents described in the company's court filing:

"1355 Krameria, Denver. On January 12, 2022, at 7:00 am and 2:00 pm, approximately 5 picketers were actively blocking the street entrances and prohibiting vehicles from entering the parking lot. The picketers directed vehicle traffic to the Safeway grocery store across the street."

"8673 South Quebec, Highlands Ranch. Beginning January 12, 2022, and each day since, picketers have told customers not to go into the store, the food is rotten and spoiled. The food is not spoiled."

"1725 Sheridan Boulevard, Edgewater. On January 15, 16 and 17, 2022, picketers used cowbells and air horns and played loud music fairly consistently throughout the day. On January 16, the store received at least three calls from neighbors complaining about the noise."

"On January 14, 2022, a picketer reported in a Facebook post that a couple of picketers had been shot with a BB gun."

"4850 East 62nd Avenue, Commerce City. On January 12, 2022, shortly after 5:00 pm, a picketer commandeered a King Soopers motorized handicap accessibility scooter and used it to patrol the store’s entrance while screaming at shoppers."

