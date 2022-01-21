Strike ends: King Soopers, UFCW Local 7 reach tentative agreement

Both sides announced Friday morning that they had reached an agreement to end the strike.

DENVER — King Soopers and the United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 (UFCW) announced early Friday morning they have reached a tentative agreement to end the 10-day strike.

The worker's strike will end immediately and workers can return to work Friday, UFCW said in a release.

“After months of negotiations and after our members walked out on strike, we have reached a tentative agreement with King Soopers/City Market that addresses the Company’s unfair labor practices and ensures that our members will receive the respect, pay, and protection they warrant," said Kim Cordova, President of UFCW Local 7. "This fight will always be about the workers. I could not be prouder of our members who put it all on the line to have their voices heard.

"We are pleased that this agreement allows us to put more money in our associates’ paychecks and secures healthcare and pension plans.” said Joe Kelley, president of King Soopers and City Market. “We look forward to welcoming back our associates and customers.”

The final details of the contract will be shared with union members in the following days, following ratification votes by the union beginning Monday, Jan. 24, UFCW said in their statement.

