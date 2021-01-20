Labor department town halls will address federal benefits, new unemployment system

CDLE will host virtual town halls on Friday in English and Spanish to address issues including fraud.

COLORADO, USA — The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) will hold two virtual town halls on Friday to address issues including fraud, federal extended benefits, and the new only benefits system.

The first town hall is set for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 22, and will be offered in English. The second session is in Spanish and is set for 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

Participants will be able to join online or by phone. You can register ahead of time and will receive an email with login instructions the day before the town hall.

Registration is not required to attend, according to CDLE, who said online access and call information will be posted Friday morning on the CDLE website.

Earlier this month, CDLE launched a new unemployment benefits website known as MyUI+. The upgrade was supposed to be done last year but when it was put off due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Claimants who are having issues can call CDLE at 303-536-5615, according to an online message. Extended support hours are available through Friday, Jan. 22, the post says.

Here are the hours:

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (January 11 through January 22)

Monday – Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (after January 22)

The new system is not yet programmed to address anyone receiving Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC); State Extended Benefits (SEB).

After that reprogramming is complete, claimants will be able to request payment for any back weeks owed.

CDLE will also discuss fraud during the Friday town halls. The agency has said earlier that there was a big increase in fraud clams on the regular unemployment system once federal programs were shut in December.

On its website, CDLE says some people have received inaccurate 1099-G tax forms and anyone who received one didn't receive unemployment benefits may have been the victim of identity theft.

Here's what you should do if you've received a 1099-G document from the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment but did not file a claim for unemployment benefits: