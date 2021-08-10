Colorado company inks $850M deal to build thousands of electric buses

Lightning eMotors went public on the New York Stock Exchange in May, bringing on new investors and raising $268 million.

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Colorado electric vehicle company struck a $850 million deal with North America’s largest shuttle bus manufacturer to build thousands of zero-emission buses by 2025.

Loveland-based Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) will supply bus manufacturer Forest River Inc. electric powertrains for up to 7,500 buses assembled at Forest River’s plant in Goshen, Indiana, the companies announced Tuesday.

“This has the potential to be the largest contract ever in the electric shuttle bus market, and we believe it will be the catalyst for other large commercial vehicle OEMs and fleets to accelerate their adoption of commercial electric vehicles,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors, in a written statement.

The electric buses will be 12- to 33-passenger buses with traveling ranges of 80 to 160 miles and the ability to recharge over a typical lunch break, the companies said.

> Read the full story at the Denver Business Journal.

