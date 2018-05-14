Two building in LoDo have sold for a combined $189 million to Los Angeles-based CIM Group, according to Denver County deed records.

The buildings at 1331 17th St. and 1401 17th St. were sold by Chicago-based Zeller Realty Group for $103 million and $86 million, respectively.

In 2013, Zeller purchased 1331 17th for $70 million according to Denver County public records. Two years later, it acquired 1401 17th for $75 million.

According to Zeller's website, the two buildings are called the "LoDo Towers."

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2IgtF78

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal