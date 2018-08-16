Denver Business Journal — Five years after opening The Source and kicking off the indoor artisan/food market trend in Denver, Kyle Zeppelin is trying to take the concept to a new level, debuting a boutique hotel that combines a market concept with restaurants, a rooftop brewery — and places to sleep. The development opens to the public beginning on Saturday.

The Source Hotel, which Zeppelin is billing as the first high-rise in Denver’s River North neighborhood, will feature 100 rooms, 2,300 square feet of event space and two rooftop pools adjacent to The Source Market along Brighton Boulevard. But, possibly more notably, the second hotel to open in the exploding neighborhood this year will feature a 12-vendor market of local and hard-to-find continental retailers, a pair of restaurants that include the first eatery outside of New Orleans from lauded chef Alon Shaya and a rooftop brewery at which New Belgium Brewing will make and serve sour and barrel-aged creations.

The hotel, whose rooms will range from $249 per night into the high $300s, may be the least risky aspect to the venture, following only the May-opened Ramble Hotel in a part of northern Denver that has more than 1 million square feet of business and office space under development and is becoming a hub for tech companies with national clientele. The 80 standard rooms and 20 suites have some unique touches, including 20 rooms with double queen beds that run perpendicular with each other and 18 with stand-alone tubs staring out onto Brighton Boulevard.

