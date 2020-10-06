Cities and towns shutting down roads to help businesses

Louisville has joined Frisco and Arvada in closing roads to promote business while keeping customers properly socially distanced.

LOUISVILLE, Colo. — The City of Louisville announced it's closing three blocks of its downtown streets to vehicles to let restaurants use the space for more seating and to keep people socially distanced.

The streets being closed are:

Main Street from Walnut Street to Spruce Street.

Main Street from Spruce Street to Pine Street.

Main Street from Pine Street to Elm Street.

The city said east-west traffic will remain open.

The street closures will remain in effect through at least Oct. 5.

Louisville said the closure of Main Street is the first step in a gradual approach to bring more outdoor dining to the city.

People can start dining outside Friday. However, the city said not all of the restaurants may offer outdoor dining the first weekend.

Louisville said people should contact Main Street restaurants directly for reservations and to get information on availability and opening plans.

The city laid out rules for people wanting to eat downtown.

Facial coverings are required for anyone over the age of 3 when: Food and drinks are finished being consumed. Ordering, paying or interacting with employees or other customers. Entering and exiting restaurants or the outdoor dining area.

Face coverings can be taken off to eat and drink.

No more than eight people per party.

People must keep a six-foot distance when possible.

Contactless payment is preferred.

If you're feeling sick, stay home.

Other communities that have announced similar closures are Arvada and the town of Frisco in Summit County.

Both municipalities will begin allowing outdoor dining starting Friday.

