New Amazon fulfillment center could bring 1,000 jobs to Loveland area

The 600,000 square foot facility is expected to employ roughly 1,000 people, according to the city.

LOVELAND, Colo — A development agreement has been reached to bring a new 600,000 square foot Amazon fulfillment center to Loveland which has the potential to employ about 1,000 people, the city announced on Tuesday.

Earlier Loveland City Council approved the annexation and rezoning of 152 acres of land at the southwest corner of CR-30 and Interstate 25 where the facility will be located.

City departments and divisions and developer Trammell Crow worked with Amazon to facilitate the details of the fulfillment center and assist with property annexation, site planning and development needs. No incentives were used as part of the deal, the city said.

“It has been a pleasure working with Amazon and Trammell Crow these past 18 months," said City of Loveland Economic Development Director Kelly Jones. "The announcement shows a long-term investment in Loveland and the surrounding region leveraging our community’s business friendly climate and diverse talent pool."

At the center, employees would pick, pack and ship customer orders such as books, toys and housewares. In general, these types of facilities can employ more than 1,000 people.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested more than $5.5 billion in Colorado, including infrastructure and compensation to employees and created over 20,000 full-and part-time jobs.

“While this project is in its early stages, we are excited about being closer to our customers, the potential to bring new jobs with great pay and benefits to the area, and our ability to work with the City of Loveland to continue our investment in the state of Colorado," said Ryan Wilson, Amazon’s senior manager, economic development and public policy.

Amazon already operates several other fulfillment centers in Colorado including locations in Thornton, Aurora and Colorado Springs.

