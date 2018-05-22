A union representing about 600 machinists working for United Launch Alliance ended two weeks of picketing and accepted a contract with the rocket company after federal mediation on the labor dispute.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers returned to work Monday at a factory in Alabama after the union and Centennial-based ULA reached agreement on a four-year contract.

Union members voted in support of the contract Saturday, May 19.

"The represented employees’ contributions have propelled ULA forward in delivering critical capabilities for our nation and our customers. Our employees build the best, most reliable rockets flying today and the missions we launch save lives, explore the universe, connect the world and help humankind unlock its potential in space," said Tory Bruno, CEO and president of ULA, in a written statement. “We believe this contract will help secure our place as the go-to provider for launching people and one-of-a-kind payloads into space well into the future. We are excited and proud to work alongside an engaged team that is setting the standard for innovation and excellence in the space industry."

