Mile High Greyhound Park redevelopment project begins construction

“Greyhound Park” will be the name of the new project near E. 62nd Avenue and Parkway Drive.

COMMERCE CITY, Colo — Redevelopment of the former Mile High Greyhound Park officially launched with a groundbreaking ceremony last week.

The 65-acre site will have land devoted to residential, retail/commercial, open space and educational uses, according to the city of Commerce City.

The Commerce City Urban Renewal Authority (CCURA) purchased the former Mile High Greyhound Park property in 2011.

Master developer Delwest Development Corp. plans to build four different housing types on the property including single-family homes, townhomes, market-rate apartments and affordable housing units, according to a news release.

City of Commerce City officials said the first phase of vertical construction will include single-family homes on the north side of the property and affordable units near East 62nd Avenue and Parkway Drive.

“Greyhound Park” will remain as the name for the development.

“Today is truly a milestone and a significant moment for our community,” said Commerce City Mayor Benjamin Huseman. “This site is poised to help revitalize the area, strengthen the surrounding neighborhoods, and regain its place as an important community hub in the heart of Commerce City. Thanks to our partners at Delwest for their investment in our community, and to all the elected officials, project partners, staff members and residents who have contributed to this process over the years to help make today possible.”

“Thanks to the hard work and tireless commitment of individuals and agencies across the public-private spectrum, Commerce City residents will once again enjoy a vibrant, inclusive and exciting community at Greyhound Park,” said Delwest CEO and President Joseph DelZotto. “We are thankful for the opportunity to steward this important site and look forward to exceeding expectations at every turn.”

Construction, which will begin with water and sewer lines, roads and a regional drainage facility, is expected to last several years.

To learn more about the project, visit c3gov.com/MHGP and MyGreyhoundPark.com.