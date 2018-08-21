DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — Denver-based Molson Coors' MillerCoors division acquired the United States distribution rights to Sol in June of last year, and a fresh marketing push has the Mexican import working wonders for the beer conglomerate.

MillerCoors' marketing manager for the Sol brand Elizabeth Hitch said in a recent interview that Sol's sales are up "triple digits," according to the latest Nielsen data. The sales boost has been aided by a fresh marketing push for the brand, led in part by Chicago branding agency Soulsight, which helped give the brand's packaging a facelift.

"They wanted to see what they could do to optimize the look and feel of Sol for the North American market," said Graham Ebetsch, senior design director at Soulsight.

Soulsight, which has worked with MillerCoors brands Blue Moon, Arnold Palmer Spiked and Crispin Rosé previously, made its most obvious contribution to the revitalized Sol brand by returning yellow to the packaging's color scheme. Whereas before MillerCoors acquired the rights to the brand, Sol hid a darkly colored sun behind its red lettering, the new look bathes the packaging in yellow sunlight, allowing for a warmer, brighter concept.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2Pnqtq6

Copyright 2018 Denver Business Journal