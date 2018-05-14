Zima's back. Again.

MillerCoors LLC, the U.S. operations for Denver-based Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) that maintains significant brewing operations in Milwaukee, first brought its 1990s cult classic citrus-flavored malt beverage back in the summer of 2017, and company executives were caught off guard when two-thirds of the limited inventory it produced for the limited release sold out within the first month, and the entire product sold out between July 4 and Labor Day. For this summer, Chicago-based MillerCoors has produced 40 percent more Zima, which hit shelves last week, but the company doesn't expect it to last any longer than it did in 2017.

Dilini Fernando, MillerCoors' senior marketing manager for innovation, told MillerCoors' Behind the Beer blog that drinkers and retailers alike have been clamoring for a second Zima return and major retailers have upped their orders for the second run.

"The enthusiasm from drinkers and, especially, retailers has been off the charts,” Fernando said. "They’re really supporting the brand.”

