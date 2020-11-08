Molson Coors substantially expands hard seltzer production capabilities

After the launch of Vizzy hard seltzer this April, the company is expanding its hard seltzer production capacity.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Molson Coors Beverage Co. already is seeing the success of emerging into the hard seltzer category. After the launch of Vizzy hard seltzer this April, the company is expanding its hard seltzer production capacity 400% with investments in its Fort Worth, Texas, brewery.

"There is no question about it. Hard seltzers are here to stay, and with investments like this, we're proving that Molson Coors is here to play in the hard seltzer segment," Molson Coors chief communications and corporate affairs officer Adam Collins said.

Vizzy is already the No. 3 new entrance in the entire beer and malt category in 2020, according to Nielsen's all-outlet and convenience data through June 27. White Claw's variety 12-pack and Corona Hard Seltzer 12-packs were the two products ahead of Vizzy. Recent data also indicated that eight of the top 10 Nielsen Growth Brands were hard seltzers.

"Vizzy has been absolutely incredible since the launch. It's taken off like a rocket," Collins said. "It's a tremendous product. It's also differentiated. It stands out on shelves."