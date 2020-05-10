Molson Coors makes deal to distribute coffee

Molson Coors is making deals to distribute several non-alcoholic products.

CHICAGO — Molson Coors has made another deal to distribute a non-alcoholic product, and this one's with a Philadelphia coffee roaster.

The beverage giant (NYSE: TAP) said it's made a deal to distribute La Colombe Coffee Roasters ready-to-drink (RTD) products in drug and convenience stores starting in January 2021.

It's just another deal Molson Coors has made to expand outside of the alcoholic beverage market. Last month, the company said it's teaming with Los Angeles beverage incubator L.A. Libations to sell a line of non-alcoholic beverages. Also, Molson Coors signed a deal last month with Coca-Cola to make Topo Chico Hard Seltzer.

Last October, Molson Coors said it was moving its North American operational headquarters from Denver to Chicago and also changed its name from Molson Coors Brewing Company to Molson Coors Beverage Co., indicating that it planned to sell more than just beer in the future.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: It Takes A Village

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.