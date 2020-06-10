Coors announces multi-million project at the Golden brewery

Molson Coors said the project will replace a lot of the brewery's equipment, some of which dates to the 1950s.

GOLDEN, Colo. — People living and visiting Golden will soon be seeing a lot of construction happening at the Coors Brewery.

Molson Coors said the project will replace the brewery's fermenting, aging, filtration and government cellars, some of which date back to the 1950s.

Peter Coors said the project will hire at least 500 contractors to build the new facility.

The new facility will reduce the brewery's water usage by 100 million gallons per year, Coors said.

Coors added the new facility will reduce its energy usage by 15% and cut its beer waste by 25%.

The project will inject hundreds of millions of dollars into the brewery, Molson Coors said.

