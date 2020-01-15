DENVER — Three new-to-Denver concepts are planned along Market Street in the city's Lower Downtown area.

Mexican restaurant El Tejano, Smash Face Brewery & Tap Room, and Loaded, an '80s-themed bar, are planned to launch sometime in 2020 in the place of Tavern Hospitality Group's long-standing downtown locations — Tavern Downtown and the Cowboy Lounge — and adjacent Cook Street School of Culinary Arts.

The Tavern businesses closed in 2019 — a decision owner Frank Schultz credited to unsolicited $17.75 million offer that he could not refuse — and the culinary school relocated to 43 W. 9th Ave. in Denver's Golden Triangle neighborhood.

Fillmore Capital Partners, a San Francisco-based private-equity firm that targets real estate investments, bought Schultz's properties at 1937 Market St., which housed the Cook Street School, and 1949 Market St., home to Tavern Downtown and the Cowboy Lounge, in February 2019 along with 2000 Blake St., a parking lot across the street from Coors Field, according to previous Denver Business Journal reporting.

>>>Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Denver's a top market among millennials buying homes

RELATED: National Geographic taps Colorado College president as third CEO in two years

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Recipes and DIY