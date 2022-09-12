New Park Hill Golf Course plan could include affordable housing, grocery store

Renderings are out for what has been a controversial development process for Denver's Park Hill Golf Course.

DENVER — The developers of the Park Hill Golf Course property have released new details for what they would like to develop on the 155-acre site.

Westside Investment Partners and The Holleran Group are the developers behind the land that Glendale-based Westside purchased in 2019 for $24 million.

At the meeting last week, Westside principal Kenneth Ho spoke to a packed house of 300 neighbors and community members about plans to deliver more than 25% of all future housing on the site as permanent, affordable housing.

Ho was encouraged by the turnout at the meeting and said that next steps for the project would be to continue soliciting feedback from the community and eventually get Denver City Council’s approval on the project before heading to a citywide vote sometime in 2023.

