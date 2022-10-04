New $28.9M Cherry Hills listing seeks to top Russell Wilson's record-setting buy

The home could dethrone the high-water mark in residential sales that Russell Wilson and Ciara paid in April.

CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — A Cherry Hills Village home hit the market on Monday with an asking price of $28,888,888 — but it's not the first time this home has been for sale in recent years.

The previous record for a Denver-area single-family home was set in October 2021 with the $15.73 million sale of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan’s 13-bedroom home in Cherry Hills Village, according to previous Denver Business Journal reporting.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.