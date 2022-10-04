New $28.9M Cherry Hills listing seeks to top Russell Wilson's record-setting buy

CHERRY HILLS, Colo. — A Cherry Hills Village home hit the market on Monday with an asking price of $28,888,888 — but it's not the first time this home has been for sale in recent years.
While it was still under construction in May 2021, the home at 4001 E. Quincy Ave. was first listed for $25 million, which would've marked a record price for the metro area.
Instead, Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, singer-songwriter Ciara, set the high-water mark in residential sales with their $25 million purchase of a nearby home in the neighborhood south of Denver nearly a year later on April 1.
The previous record for a Denver-area single-family home was set in October 2021 with the $15.73 million sale of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan’s 13-bedroom home in Cherry Hills Village, according to previous Denver Business Journal reporting.
