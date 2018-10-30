DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL — The National Football League has structured its media contracts to continue paying the owners in the event of a work stoppage, the same controversial mechanism used earlier this decade and which a federal court judge ruled against in 2011.

The current CBA expires after the 2021 season, and the two sides have begun financially preparing for what appears to be another tough set of negotiations and the potential loss of games.

Asked at the league’s recent meetings in New York whether those media contracts have the work stoppage provision, Green Bay Packers President Mark Murphy replied affirmatively. Murphy is a member of the eight-owner labor negotiating committee.

Previously, the NFL in 2008 had re-negotiated those TV contracts to contain the provisions, meaning at the time those contracts were only a few years old when the four-month lockout occurred in 2011. The Hall of Fame game was the only preseason contest lost to the lockout.

