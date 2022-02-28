Nick's Cafe in Lakewood closing

The restaurant is known for the peanut butter, jelly and bacon sandwich loved by Elvis Presley.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A popular Colorado restaurant is closing its doors.

Nick's Cafe said it is closing after serving the public for more than 30 years on Simms Street in Lakewood.

"It is with many mixed emotions announcing the closing of Nick's Cafe," said a statement from the restaurant on Facebook. "After 30 years it is time."

"Our last day will be March 10. We have had customers become friends and have seen couples become families and families grow. We are blessed in so many ways to have shared so many memories with you all.

"We will be donating a few of our treasures to History Colorado. Thank you for your support over the years and may God bless you all."

Nick's Cafe is widely known for its Elvis Presley memorabilia and the unique sandwich loved by The King himself.

Owner Nick Andurlakis said people come from all over to eat the sandwich that he helped create and once served to Presley during a visit to Denver.

The Fool's Gold Loaf sandwich consists of a warmed, hollowed-out loaf of bread filled with creamy peanut butter, grape jelly and bacon.

"We've had people from Denmark, Japan, last summer we had a lot of people from the southern part of the United States that came here just for the sandwich," said Nick's wife and co-worker Kathy Andurlakis in 2019.

Legend has it that Presley would fly his private jet into Denver's Stapleton International Airport from Graceland for the sandwich.

9NEWS reporter Katie Eastman contributed to this article.



