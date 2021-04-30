Betting limits at Colorado casinos will soon be history

Following the passagen of Amendment 77 in November individual casinos can now set their own limits starting Saturday.

COLORADO, USA — Colorado voters will give casinos and three mountain gambling towns an early Christmas on Saturday with the debut of no-limit betting.

Don't expect bet limits to completely disappear — they will be set by individual casinos instead of state law. Most casinos are expected to adopt limits between $500 and $1,000 per wager, but likely will allow higher limits approaching $2,500 for their best customers, according to casino managers in Cripple Creek.

>The video above is about sports betting in Colorado

The higher betting limits and a host of new games were allowed starting Saturday under Amendment 77, approved by Colorado voters in November and also by voters in Black Hawk, Central City and Cripple Creek as well as city councils in all three towns.

The change has triggered a wave of investment in new hotels, bigger casinos and other amenities in all three mountain towns with casinos hoping to attract more gamblers and big spenders as the state emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The higher limits come as Colorado casinos had their best month in nearly two years during March, generating $75.7 million in revenue, the most since they posted $76.1 million in revenue during August 2019.

Casinos in Cripple Creek expect big crowds this weekend. The higher betting limits coincide with warm weather forecast this weekend and an easing of pandemic restrictions that set capacity limits for casinos and restricted alcohol sales, said Jeff Mosher, director of marketing and special events for the City of Cripple Creek.