Denver Business Journal — After spending the past eight summers vacationing with his family in Colorado, Walker Thrash was dying to find a location to build a hotel in the Denver area. On Friday, he will open that hotel in a space he could not originally have envisioned — on the doorstep of Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

Origin Red Rocks, a 124-room independent boutique hotel, will aim to be the go-to location for people traveling to concerts at the iconic outdoor venue who would prefer trekking 1.5 miles back to their room rather than pushing back to downtown Denver. But Thrash and his family’s Mississippi-based hospitality development company, The Thrash Group, also see the facility as a needed addition to the under-served western Denver/Golden market that temporarily can house visitors to the growing number of corporate offices on that side of the metro area — or leisure travelers seeking to frolic in the surrounding mountains and parks.

“We’re excited about the Golden market in general. I really feel it’s untapped,” said Thrash, who is developing the property at an unspecified cost with his father, Ike, and his brother Joe. “Potentially for sites like this, you get a little jaded to a site on the periphery of downtown when you’re in the city. And sometimes a developer from outside the state is most likely to develop it.”

The Thrash Group, which has developed more than $1.5 billion in real-estate assets, is busting into new territory in several ways with the project. It represents the company’s first hotel property in Colorado and first with the Origin Hotel Collection — though not for long. On Thursday, the company will break ground on an Origin hotel in the new downtown Westminster area, where the former Westminster Mall used to stand.

