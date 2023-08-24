Sportswear manufacturer closing Colorado factory

154 employees are losing their jobs at Ouray Sportswear, which makes customized apparel.

DENVER — A sportswear manufacturer is shutting down its Colorado factory after nearly 60 years in business.

Ouray Sportswear, LLC informed the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment in a letter dated Aug. 18 that they would be closing their Englewood facility on West Mansfield Avenue, citing "changing business needs."

The letter says 154 employees will lose their jobs, with the layoffs taking place between Oct. 17 and the end of the year. A few positions may continue into the first quarter of 2024, the letter says. Employees have been notified that the plant is closing, according to the letter, and each is getting 60 days' notice of their last day with the company.

Founded in 1965 as Ski Country Imports, Ouray Sportswear describes itself on its website as "an elite designer, decorator and distributor of customized casual apparel and headwear" catering to customers in the destination/resort, collegiate, golf and corporate marketplaces, serving more than 4,000 wholesale customers annually.

The company was acquired by Philadelphia-based L2 Brands in January, according to the Denver Business Journal.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.