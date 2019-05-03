(AP) -- Papa John's has reached a settlement agreement with founder John Schnatter that will see him step down from the pizza chain's board once an independent director he's approved replaces him.

If a new director isn't named prior to Papa John's 2019 annual shareholders meeting, Schnatter's term will expire at the meeting.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Company has agreed to remove the “Acting in Concert” provision of the “Poison Pill” rights plan adopted by Papa John’s Board of Directors in July 2018, which severely and improperly restricted the ability of shareholders to communicate with each other. Also, the company will drop the requirement that the Starboard Entities vote in favor of the incumbent board members.

“I founded Papa John’s, built it from the ground up and remain its largest shareholder. I care deeply about its employees, franchisees, and investors and am thankful that I’ve been able to resolve these important issues, and that we can all focus on the Company’s business without the need for additional litigation,” Schnatter said.

Schnatter will also withdraw a lawsuit in which he accused the company of not giving him the information he wanted after he resigned as chairman.

The agreement also states the company would provide Schnatter all of the books and records as ordered by the Delaware Court of Chancery, and that Schnatter retains his ability to assert new legal claims if those documents reveal additional wrongdoing on the part of Company insiders.

