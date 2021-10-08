Pepsi opens new 283,500-square-foot facility in Denver

Operating out of Colorado since 1936, Pepsi is hiring 50 workers in Denver.

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Pepsi Beverages North America has cut the ribbon on its newest facility in Colorado.

The 283,500-square-foot state-of-the-art the facility is the size of nearly 6 football fields and will be home to nearly 550 employees, including 50 new jobs, said Pepsi.

Located at the Pecos Logistics Park in Adams County, the facility will be home to a warehouse and offices. The site is located near Pecos Street and West 56th Avenue.

Construction of the facility and parking lot utilized 21,285 tons of crushed and recycled concrete from existing structures on the site. According to Pepsi, more than one million cases can be stored in the warehouse space and up to 70 delivery routes will be routed through the facility each day.

To celebrate the new facility, Pepsi has made donations to local nonprofits, including $10,000 to Colorado Black Health Collaborative, $5,000 to Denver Indian Center and $5,000 to Food for Thought.

Pepsi, which has been operating in Colorado since 1936, will still continue to operate its bottling plant on Brighton Boulevard in north Denver, according to a company spokesperson.

Pepsi is currently hiring more than 40 positions for its new Pecos Street warehouse:

Warehouse: Starting at $21.80+ an hour

Merchandiser: Starting at $19.35 an hour

Sales Rep: Target Pay of $56K+

Fleet Mechanic: Starting at $27.15+

Delivery Driver: Starting at $27.00 an hour

Interested applicants can apply online at pepsicojobs.com.

