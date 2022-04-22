New Denver hotel to be 1st carbon-positive hotel in US

Populus hopes to serve as a catalyst for the revitalization of Denver’s Civic Center Park.

DENVER — A new downtown Denver hotel is aiming to be the first carbon-positive hotel in the United States.

Real estate developer Urban Villages announced Friday the start of construction on Populus, a new 265-room, 13-story hotel next to Denver's Civic Center Park.

Designed with district eye-shaped windows inspired by Aspen trees, the hotel will have a rooftop restaurant and bar with views of the Denver skyline and mountains as well as retail and event space.

Developers said Populus will be carbon positive due to its sustainable design and construction features, as well as a commitment to planting trees that represent over 5,000 acres of forest. The planted trees would offset a carbon footprint equivalent to nearly 500,000 gallons of gas.

"To truly impact our earth, carbon neutral developments are no longer enough," said developer Grant McCargo. "Populus will be entirely carbon positive starting with its construction and continuing through to its ongoing operations while acting as a vibrant social center for locals and visitors."

"Not only will Populus be the country’s first carbon positive hotel, but it will be a stunning architectural landmark by Studio Gang that will forever alter Denver’s skyline and contribute to the architectural legacy of the entire Mountain West."

